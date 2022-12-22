'''Wonder Mashange''' began his political career during his tertiary studies at the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. He was a very active member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|Zanu PF]] Student Activism from '''2001'''. He was a strong cadre and then became Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, University Branch.

'''Wonder Mashange''' is a politician who was Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[Rushinga]]. He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu PF informed the National Assembly that they he was no longer a member of the party. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/19/zanu-pf-expels-11-mps-parliament/], ''Zanu-PF Expels 11 More MPs From Parliament, Published: 19 January 2018, Retrieved: 19 January 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

Born: 21 Janurary 1982 in Mt Darwin.

School / Education

Primary: Bopoma Primary School.

Tertiary: University of Zimbabwe.



Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Rushinga returned to Parliament:

Wonder Mashange of Zanu PF with 24 464 votes or 96.01 percent,

of Zanu PF with 24 464 votes or 96.01 percent, Tobias Tapera of MDC–T with 760 votes or 2.98 percent,

Gilbert Chigunha of MDC–N with 256 votes or 1.00 percent,

Total 25 480 votes





