Difference between revisions of "Wonder Siliya"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Marondera Municipality with 887 votes, beating Tafirenyika Ella Tsuro of Zanu-PF with 570 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

