'''World's View''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Nyanga]] in [[Manicaland Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.  
It is also a place in Matopos where C.J. [[Rhodes]] is buried.
See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
==Activities==
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing and nature walks.   
  
  
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]][[Category:Places]][[Category:Attractions]]
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Attractions]]
[[Category:Monuments]]

Revision as of 14:06, 21 May 2021

World's View
*Tourist Resort
  • Tourist Attraction
SeatManicaland Province

World's View is a tourist resort/attraction located in Nyanga in Manicaland Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.

It is also a place in Matopos where C.J. Rhodes is buried.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

Activities

There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing and nature walks.


References

