'''World's View''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Nyanga]] in [[Manicaland Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural .
==Activities==
==Activities==
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include seeing and nature walks.
World's View
World's View is a tourist resort/attraction located in Nyanga in Manicaland Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.
It is also a place in Matopos where C.J. Rhodes is buried.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
Activities
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing and nature walks.