See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

It is also a place in [[ Matopos ]] where [[ Cecil Rhodes]] is buried.

It is also a place in Matopos where C.J. [[Rhodes]] is buried.

'''World's View''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Nyanga]] in [[Manicaland Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.

'''World's View''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Nyanga]] in [[Manicaland Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.

World's View is a tourist resort/attraction located in Nyanga in Manicaland Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.

It is also a place in Matopos where Cecil Rhodes is buried.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.



Activities

There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing and nature walks.























