Difference between revisions of "World's View"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 106:
|Line 106:
'''World's View''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Nyanga]] in [[Manicaland Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.
'''World's View''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Nyanga]] in [[Manicaland Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.
|−
It is also a place in Matopos where
|+
It is also a place in Matoposwhere [[Rhodes]] is buried.
See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 14:08, 21 May 2021
World's View
*Tourist Resort
|Seat
|Manicaland Province
World's View is a tourist resort/attraction located in Nyanga in Manicaland Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.
It is also a place in Matopos where Cecil Rhodes is buried.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
Activities
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing and nature walks.