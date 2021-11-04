Difference between revisions of "World's View"

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Infobox settlement |+
|−
| name = World's View |+
* [[World's View, ]] Cecil Rhodes .
|−
| native_name = |+
* [[World's View,
|−
| native_name_lang = <!-- ISO 639-2 code e.g. "fr" for French. If more than one, use {{lang}} instead --> |
|−
| settlement_type = |
|−
*
Tourist Resort |
|−
*Tourist Attraction |
|−
| image_skyline = |
|−
| image_alt = |
|−
| image_caption = |
|−
| image_flag = |
|−
| flag_alt = |
|−
| image_seal = |
|−
| seal_alt = |
|−
| image_shield = |
|−
| shield_alt = |
|−
| etymology = |
|−
| nickname = |
|−
| motto = |
|−
| image_map = |
|−
| map_alt = |
|−
| map_caption = |
|−
| pushpin_map = |
|−
| pushpin_label_position = |
|−
| pushpin_map_alt = |
|−
| pushpin_map_caption = |
|−
| latd = |latm = |lats = |latNS = |
|−
| longd = |longm = |longs = |longEW = |
|−
| coor_pinpoint = |
|−
| coordinates_type = |
|−
| coordinates_display = inline,title |
|−
| coordinates_footnotes = |
|−
| coordinates_region = |
|−
| subdivision_type = |
|−
| subdivision_name = [[Nyanga]] |
|−
| subdivision_type1 = |
|−
| subdivision_name1 = |
|−
| subdivision_type2 = |
|−
| subdivision_name2 = |
|−
| subdivision_type3 = |
|−
| subdivision_name3 = |
|−
| established_title = |
|−
| established_date = |
|−
| founder = |
|−
| seat_type = |
|−
| seat = [[ Manicaland Province]] |
|−
| government_footnotes = |
|−
| leader_party = |
|−
| leader_title = |
|−
| leader_name = |
|−
| unit_pref = Metric |
|−
<!-- ALL fields with measurements have automatic unit conversion --> |
|−
<!-- for references: use <ref> tags --> |
|−
| area_footnotes = |
|−
| area_urban_footnotes = <!-- <ref> </ref> --> |
|−
| area_rural_footnotes = <!-- <ref> </ref> --> |
|−
| area_metro_footnotes = <!-- <ref> </ref> --> |
|−
| area_magnitude = <!-- <ref> </ref> --> |
|−
| area_note = |
|−
| area_water_percent = |
|−
| area_rank = |
|−
| area_blank1_title = |
|−
| area_blank2_title = |
|−
<!-- square kilometers --> |
|−
| area_total_km2 = |
|−
| area_land_km2 = |
|−
| area_water_km2 = |
|−
| area_urban_km2 = |
|−
| area_rural_km2 = |
|−
| area_metro_km2 = |
|−
| area_blank1_km2 = |
|−
| area_blank2_km2 = |
|−
<!-- hectares --> |
|−
| area_total_ha = |
|−
| area_land_ha = |
|−
| area_water_ha = |
|−
| area_urban_ha = |
|−
| area_rural_ha = |
|−
| area_metro_ha = |
|−
| area_blank1_ha = |
|−
| area_blank2_ha = |
|−
| length_km = |
|−
| width_km = |
|−
| dimensions_footnotes = |
|−
| elevation_footnotes = |
|−
| elevation_m = |
|−
| population_as_of = |
|−
| population_footnotes = |
|−
| population_total = |
|−
| population_density_km2 = auto |
|−
| population_note = |
|−
| population_demonym = |
|−
| timezone1 = |
|−
| utc_offset1 = |
|−
| timezone1_DST = |
|−
| utc_offset1_DST = |
|−
| postal_code_type = |
|−
| postal_code = |
|−
| area_code_type = |
|−
| area_code = |
|−
| iso_code = |
|−
| website = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} --> |
|−
| footnotes = |
|−
}} |
|−
|
|−
'''World's View ''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Nyanga]] in [[Manicaland Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment. |
|−
|
|−
It is also a place in [[Matopos]] where [[Cecil Rhodes ]] is buried. |
|−
|
|−
See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/> |
|−
|
|−
==Activities== |
|−
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing and nature walks. |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
{| class="pintablefloat" border="0" style="float:right;color:red;font-size:110%;" |
|−
|+Articles You Might Like |
|−
|- class="pintablemore" style="background:#005400;color:#ffffff;font-size:110%;" |
|−
| style="text-align:right;" | |
|−
* [[Victoria Falls]] |
|−
* [[Zimbabwe]] |
|−
* [[
Rhodesia]] |
|−
* [[Mashonaland Central Province]] |
|−
* [[Masvingo Province]] |
|−
* [[Matabeleland North Province]] |
|−
* [[Matabeleland South Province]] |
|−
* [[Harare]] |
|−
* [[Bulawayo]] |
|−
* [[Mutare]] |
|−
* [[Masvingo]] |
|−
|} |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
{{#seo: |
|−
|title=About World's View, Zimbabwe Tourist Attractions, - Pindula, local knowledge |
|−
|titlemode=replace |
|−
|keywords=Wikipedia World's View, Zimbabwe Tourist Attractions Zimbabwe, Places. |
|−
|description= |
|−
}} |
|−
|
|−
|
|−
|
|−
==References== |
|−
<references/> |
|
|
|
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]]
|
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]]
|Line 153:
|Line 7:
|
[[Category:Attractions]]
|
[[Category:Attractions]]
|
[[Category:Monuments]]
|
[[Category:Monuments]]
|
|+
|
|+