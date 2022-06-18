The financial services company said it [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/18/update-cash-pickup-still-supported-only-bank-transfers-discontinued-worldremit/ remained "fully committed to Zimbabwe through cash pickup, mobile money or airtime."]

WorldRemit announced its [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/18/uk-based-digital-payments-service-worldremit-stops-direct-bank-transfers-to-zimbabwean-accounts/ removal of direct bank transfers to Zimbabwean accounts] in favour of mostly cash transactions with effect from the 29th of June. In a statement on 17 June, WorldRemit said "We have decided to remove bank transfers from our service in Zimbabwe. From June 29, 2022, you will not be able to send money to bank accounts in Zimbabwe."

In Zimbabwe, recipients of WorldRemit transfers can collect the money at [[Steward Bank]] and some [[EcoCash]]agents. WorldRemit senders can also send money directly into mobile money wallets such as EcoCash.

'''WorldRemit''' is a financial services company that enables people to send money from the United Kingdom to Africa , Asia and other parts of the world.

WorldRemit is a financial services company that enables people to send money from the United Kingdom to Africa, Asia and other parts of the world.

WorldRemit Stops Direct Bank Transfers To Zimbabwe

Other Remittance Services