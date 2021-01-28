Difference between revisions of "Xaomei Havard"
Dr Xiaomei Havard is a South African politician and member of the Africa National Congress (ANC). In January 2021 she replaced Jackson Mthembu as Member of Parliament (MP) for Gauteng.
Career
On 27 January 2021, the ANC announced that Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng would be replacing Jackson Mthembu as an MP.[1]
References
- ↑ ANC appoints replacement for Jackson Mthembu and four other MPs who died, Sowetan Live, Published: January 27, 2021, Retrieved: January 28, 2021