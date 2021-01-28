On 27 January 2021, the ANC announced that Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng would be replacing Jackson Mthembu as an MP.<ref>[https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-01-27-anc-appoints-replacement-for-jackson-mthembu-and-four-other-mps-who-died/ ANC appoints replacement for Jackson Mthembu and four other MPs who died], ''Sowetan Live'', Published: January 27, 2021, Retrieved: January 28, 2021</ref>

She has been a member of multiple Chinese businesses and Brics forums. Havard is also the honorary president of the Africa Federation of Chinese Women in Commerce and Industry and the co-president of the South Africa-China Famous Female Business Council, according to her profile on professional network LinkedIn.

Havard studied for a PhD in Computer Science at the [[University of Johannesburg]].<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/xiaomei.havard.1 Xiaomei Havard], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 28, 2021</ref>

She is married to a South African.<ref name="C"/>

Xiaomei Havard was born in Henan, China.<ref name="C">Siyanda Ndlovu, [https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/politics/2432220/profile-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-ancs-new-chinese-born-mp/ PROFILE: All you need to know about the ANC’s new Chinese-born MP], ''CItizen'', Puyblished: January 28, 2021, Retrieved: January 28, 2021</ref>

Background

Xiaomei Havard was born in Henan, China.[1]

Husband

She is married to a South African.[1]

Education

Havard studied for a PhD in Computer Science at the University of Johannesburg.[2]

Career

She has been a member of multiple Chinese businesses and Brics forums. Havard is also the honorary president of the Africa Federation of Chinese Women in Commerce and Industry and the co-president of the South Africa-China Famous Female Business Council, according to her profile on professional network LinkedIn.

Politics

Xaomei Havard joined the ANC in 2004.[1]

On 27 January 2021, the ANC announced that Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng would be replacing Jackson Mthembu as an MP.[3]