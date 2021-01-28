|description= Dr Xiaomei Havard is a Chinese-born South African businesswoman, politician and member of the Africa National Congress (ANC). In January 2021 she replaced Jackson Mthembu as Member of Parliament (MP) for Gauteng.

[[File:Xaomei Havard.jpg|thumb|Xaomei Havard]] Dr ''' Xiaomei Havard''' is a Chinese-born South African businesswoman, politician and member of the Africa National Congress (ANC). In January 2021 she replaced [[Jackson Mthembu]] as Member of Parliament (MP) for Gauteng.

Background

Xiaomei Havard was born in Henan, China.[1]

Husband

She is married to a South African.[1]

Education

Havard studied for a PhD in Computer Science at the University of Johannesburg.[2]

Career

She has been a member of multiple Chinese businesses and Brics forums. Havard is also the honorary president of the Africa Federation of Chinese Women in Commerce and Industry and the co-president of the South Africa-China Famous Female Business Council, according to her profile on professional network LinkedIn.

Politics

Xaomei Havard joined the ANC in 2004.[1]

On 27 January 2021, the ANC announced that Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng would be replacing Jackson Mthembu as an MP.[3]