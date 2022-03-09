|description= Xolisani Ncube is a veteran Zimbabwean journalist. In March 2022, Ncube was arrested together with Clever Mununudzi Nengomasha after police recovered several guns at his Waterfalls house that were suspected to have been used by Nengomasha in a series of robberies.

Xolisani Ncube is a veteran Zimbabwean journalist. In March 2022, Ncube was arrested together with Clever Mununudzi Nengomasha after police recovered several guns at his Waterfalls house that were suspected to have been used by Nengomasha in a series of robberies.

Background

Xolisani Ncube is a Christian and a Seventh Day Adventist Church member.[1]

Education

Ncube holds a journalism diploma from Harare Polytechnic.[2]

Career

Xolisani Ncube is a freelance journalist for South African news channel Newzroom 405.[2] He worked for Alpha Media Holdings and contributed in its publications; NewsDay and The Standard.[1] Ncube also contributed for ZimLive and Knowledge Bylanes South Africa.[3]

Armed Robbery

In March 2022, Ncube was arrested together with Clever Mununudzi Nengomasha after police recovered several guns at his Waterfalls house that were suspected to have been used by Nengomasha in a series of robberies.

Investigations by the Zimbabwe Republic Police revealed that Nengomasha, alias Paul Simon Chitakura was related to Ncube.

On 8 March 2022, Xolisani Ncube appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with armed robbery and possession of firearms. Nengomasha, who had various armed robbery cases dating back to early 2000, was under police guard at a hospital after he was shot and seriously injured during the shootout in Waterfalls.

Following his arrest, police, who were acting on tip-off regarding Nengomasha’s whereabouts, then recovered two 22 Bruno rifles, a .357 Magnum revolver, a .38 Special Taurus Revolver, a 7.65mm Vzor pistol and 10 x 3,57mm rounds of ammunition, five x 9 x 19mm rounds of ammunition and six x 7,65mm rounds of ammunition hidden at Ncube’s house.

Xolisani Ncube was arrested on 2 March 2022 after he failed to produce firearm certificates for the recovered firearms. Some of them guns had serial numbers erased.

Police said some of the guns were stolen during an armed robbery in Harare in which a man lost various firearms and cash to criminals who had raided his house in 2021.

Two of the suspects were later arrested and then implicated Nengomasha.[4][5]