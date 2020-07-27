Difference between revisions of "Yadah FC"

Yadah Football Club
Yadah-FC-Logo-P.jpg
Yadah FC
Full nameYadah FC
GroundRufaro Stadium
OwnerWalter Magaya
LeagueZimbabwe Premier Soccer League
201914th


Yadah Football Club is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. Walter Magaya the leader of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries is the majority shareholder in the club. Magaya also serves as the club's technical advisor, while Jairos Tapera is the head coach. [1]

Brief History

Yadah FC was originally formed as Gunners in 2005 by Cuthbert Chitima. Gunners was later on purchased by Walter Magaya in 2014. Magaya entered into a partnership with President Cuthbert Chitima [2]. The team's name was later changed to Yadah Gunners. They were relegated from the Premier soccer league to division 1 in 2012 which led to legendary player and coach, Moses Chunga, deciding to take time off football then returning again to coach Harare City Football Club.[3]. Yadah Stars regained promotion to the Premier League when they triumphed in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One in their first season in that league in 2016 under the guidance of coach Kuda Masaraure. In 2017, the club appointed Jairos Tapera as the head coach. [1]

Suspension of Coach

Club Achievements




Team

[4]



References

  1. 1.0 1.1 I’m qualified for the job — Magaya, The Herald, Retrieved:6 May 2017, Published:8 February 2017
  2. Prophet Magaya to buy Gunners Football Club?
  3. Zimbabwe: Chunga Goes On Leave, The Standard, Published:25 November 2012, Retrieved: 22 July 2016
  4. Yadah announce 2018 squad, Soccer24, Published: 13 March 2018 , Retrieved: 14 March 2018
