

Yadah Football Club is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. Walter Magaya the leader of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries is the majority shareholder in the club. Magaya also serves as the club's technical advisor, while Jairos Tapera is the head coach. [1]

Brief History

Yadah FC was originally formed as Gunners in 2005 by Cuthbert Chitima. Gunners was later on purchased by Walter Magaya in 2014. Magaya entered into a partnership with President Cuthbert Chitima [2]. The team's name was later changed to Yadah Gunners. They were relegated from the Premier soccer league to division 1 in 2012 which led to legendary player and coach, Moses Chunga, deciding to take time off football then returning again to coach Harare City Football Club.[3]. Yadah Stars regained promotion to the Premier League when they triumphed in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One in their first season in that league in 2016 under the guidance of coach Kuda Masaraure. In 2017, the club appointed Jairos Tapera as the head coach. [1]

