Yahya GoodVibes real name Mitchel Mutongwizo is a Zimbabwean media personality.

Background

Yahya GoodVibes was born in Harare.

Real Name

Mitchel Mutongwizo

Age

Yahya GoodVibes was born in 1998.[1]

Career

Her first appearance was on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation in 2015 on YGT, (the Young, The Gifted and Talented). She also appeared on ZBC in 2016 on the show Urban Pulse which was about youth development.

Besides being a broadcaster, Yahya is a brand ambassador, social media influencer and public relations officer. In 2018, she hosted more than ten events including the Big Turn Up, Jibilika Festival, Fashion Hub, Earground Concert, Chitungwiza Music and Lifestyle Awards and The Glam Awards. Yahya GoodVibes was selected as a youth representative for Southern Africa Magazine Umunhle and also qualified for the Top Radio Presenter Masterclass 2020.

Awards

She won Changamire Awards Best Co-Host 2019. She was nominated at the Glam awards for the Best Youth TV Personality and also at the Teenage Awards as the Best Presenter.

