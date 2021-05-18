Difference between revisions of "Yahya GoodVibes"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Yahya GoodVibes''' real name '''Mitchel Mutongwizo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] media personality.
|+
'''Yahya GoodVibes''' real name '''Mitchel Mutongwizo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] media personality.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 29:
|Line 29:
==Awards==
==Awards==
|−
She won Changamire Awards Best Co-Host 2019.
|+
She won Changamire Awards Best Co-Host 2019. She was nominated at the Glam awards for the Best Youth TV Personality and also at the Teenage Awards as the Best Presenter.
|−
She was nominated at the Glam awards for the Best Youth TV Personality and also at the Teenage Awards as the Best Presenter.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 40:
|Line 47:
|keywords= Yahya GoodVibes, Yahya GoodVibes age, Yahya GoodVibes real name, Yahya GoodVibes awards
|keywords= Yahya GoodVibes, Yahya GoodVibes age, Yahya GoodVibes real name, Yahya GoodVibes awards
|description= Yahya GoodVibes real name Mitchel Mutongwizo is a Zimbabwean media personality.
|description= Yahya GoodVibes real name Mitchel Mutongwizo is a Zimbabwean media personality.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Yahya GoodVibes
|image_alt= Yahya GoodVibes
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 14:42, 18 May 2021
Yahya GoodVibes real name Mitchel Mutongwizo is a Zimbabwean media personality.
Background
Yahya GoodVibes was born in Harare.
Real Name
Mitchel Mutongwizo
Age
Yahya GoodVibes was born in 1998.[1]
Social Media & Contacts
- Facebook: Yahya Goodvibes
- Mobile: 0779177563
- e-mail: mimiemuto@gmail.com
Career
Her first appearance was on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation in 2015 on YGT, (the Young, The Gifted and Talented). She also appeared on ZBC in 2016 on the show Urban Pulse which was about youth development.
Besides being a broadcaster, Yahya is a brand ambassador, social media influencer and public relations officer. In 2018, she hosted more than ten events including the Big Turn Up, Jibilika Festival, Fashion Hub, Earground Concert, Chitungwiza Music and Lifestyle Awards and The Glam Awards. Yahya GoodVibes was selected as a youth representative for Southern Africa Magazine Umunhle and also qualified for the Top Radio Presenter Masterclass 2020.
Awards
She won Changamire Awards Best Co-Host 2019. She was nominated at the Glam awards for the Best Youth TV Personality and also at the Teenage Awards as the Best Presenter.
Pictures
References
- ↑ Model: Yahya GoodVibes, CloutBase, Published: December 11, 2020, Retrieved: May 18, 2021