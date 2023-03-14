Difference between revisions of "Yellow Potion Service"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Yellow Potion Service''', trading as Tejiki Investments may collect plastic, paper, cans and bottles for recycling. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details=...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:10, 14 March 2023
Yellow Potion Service, trading as Tejiki Investments may collect plastic, paper, cans and bottles for recycling.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address:
Phone: N. Mukuze - 0772 112438, 0719 112438, 0202 62453.
Email: noelmukuze@gmail.com;
Website:
Materials
Plastic, paper, cans and bottles. May collect.
2020 - ±3 tons