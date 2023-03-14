Difference between revisions of "Yellow Potion Service"
Latest revision as of 09:15, 14 March 2023
Yellow Potion Service, trading as Tejiki Investments may collect plastic, paper, cans and bottles for recycling.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 21 Chimoio Avenue, Mutare.
Phone: N. Mukuze - 0772 112438, 0719 112438, 0202 62453.
Email: noelmukuze@gmail.com; tejikiinv@gmail.com;
Website:
Materials
Plastic, paper, cans and bottles. May collect.
