Difference between revisions of "Yeukai Matsaure"

In July 2018, Yeukai Matsaure was elected to Ward 20 Chiredzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 5177 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Chiredzi RDC with 5177 votes, beating Clarieta Dhambuza of MDC-Alliance with 165 votes and Speedman Mutubuki, independent with 55 votes. [1]

Events

