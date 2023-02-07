Pindula

'''Yeukai Simbanegavi''' is a Zimbabwean politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Gutu -Masvingo Constituency]].  
'''Yeukai Simbanegavi''' is a Zanu PF politician. She was elected to [[parliament]] in '''2013''' as a woman’s proportional member for [[Masvingo]].
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Yeukai Simbanegavi was born on 24 September 1978 in
'''Born:''' '''24 September 1978'''. <br/>
==School / Education==
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
 
==Political career==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
==Events==
==Further Reading==
==References==
<references/>
  
Yeukai Simbanegavi
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyZANU-PF

Yeukai Simbanegavi is a Zanu PF politician. She was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Masvingo.

Personal Details

Born: 24 September 1978.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Political career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Masvingo
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Abigail Huni Memory Munochinzwa Annah Rungani
Hlengiwe Sibanda Judith Muzhavazhi Yeukai Simbanegavi
Gloria Shumba Machirarwa Mugidho Monica Chigudu
Ladwina Gonye Esnath Rwambiwa Angeline Chipato
Judith Chizambe Hildah Mabika Clara Shumba
Sifelani Moyo Fungai Maisva Susan Majatame

Events

Further Reading

References

