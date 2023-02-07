|
|
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|−
'''Yeukai Simbanegavi''' is a
Zimbabwean politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[ Gutu -Masvingo Constituency]].
'''Yeukai Simbanegavi''' is a politician. was elected parliamentin 2013[[Masvingo]].
|
|
|−
==
Background==
====
|−
Yeukai Simbanegavi was born on 24 September 1978 in
24 September 1978
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
==Political career==
|
==Political career==
|−
##Career## |+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
|
|
|
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
|
|Line 116:
|Line 136:
|
==References==
|
==References==
|
<references/>
|
<references/>
|
|+
|
|+
|Yeukai Simbanegavi
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Yeukai Simbanegavi is a Zanu PF politician. She was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Masvingo.
Personal Details
Born: 24 September 1978.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Political career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
Further Reading
References
References