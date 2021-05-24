Pindula

Yolanda Chirenje' is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.

Career

Chirenje started modelling in 2019. As a video vixen, she has featured on Terry Afrika ft Freeman song Why, Jah Master’s America, R.Peels' Ndochi, Jason Abi’s Angelina, Bikita by Phatso and Cayge.[1]

  1. Latwell Nyangu, I POSE NUDE: IT’S ART, H-Metro, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
