Yolanda Chirenje' is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.

Career

Chirenje started modelling in 2019. As a video vixen, she has featured on Terry Afrika ft Freeman song Why, Jah Master’s America, R.Peels' Ndochi, Jason Abi’s Angelina, Bikita by Phatso and Cayge.[1]