Difference between revisions of "Yolanda Chirenje"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Yolanda Chirenje'''' is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude. ==Career==...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:35, 24 May 2021
Yolanda Chirenje' is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.
Career
Chirenje started modelling in 2019. As a video vixen, she has featured on Terry Afrika ft Freeman song Why, Jah Master’s America, R.Peels' Ndochi, Jason Abi’s Angelina, Bikita by Phatso and Cayge.[1]
References
- ↑ Latwell Nyangu, I POSE NUDE: IT’S ART, H-Metro, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021