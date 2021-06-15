|description= Yolanda Chirenje is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.

Chirenje started modelling in 2019. As a video vixen, she has featured on [[Terry Afrika]] ft [[Freeman]] song ''Why'', [[Jah Master]]’s ''America'', [[R.Peels]]' ''Ndochi'', Jason Abi’s ''Angelina'', ''Bikita'' by Phatso and Cayge.<ref name="H">Latwell Nyangu, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/i-pose-nude-its-art/ I POSE NUDE: IT’S ART], ''H-Metro'', Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021</ref>

[[File:YolandaChirenje.jpg|thumb|Yolanda Chirenje]] '''Yolanda Chirenje''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.

Yolanda Chirenje

Career

Pictures

Yolanda Chirenje in Green

Yolanda Chirenje wearing a golden yellow dress

Yolanda Chirenje holding a glass

Yolanda Chirenje at the Changamire Awards

Videos

Yolanda Chirenje - Bwela (Official Audio) (feat. N Jay Oh) (Prod. Fun_f)

Tora_mic Yolanda Cream #Changu_Chabata #photoworldzw