'''Yolanda Chirenje'''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.
Yolanda Chirenje is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.
  
 
==Career==
  
 
Chirenje started modelling in 2019. As a video vixen, she has featured on [[Terry Afrika]] ft [[Freeman]] song ''Why'', [[Jah Master]]’s ''America'', [[R.Peels]]' ''Ndochi'', Jason Abi’s ''Angelina'', ''Bikita'' by Phatso and Cayge.<ref name="H">Latwell Nyangu, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/i-pose-nude-its-art/ I POSE NUDE: IT’S ART], ''H-Metro'', Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021</ref>
==Pictures==
<gallery>
Yolanda Chirenje.jpg|Yolanda Chirenje in Green
YolandaChirenjee.jpg|Yolanda Chirenje wearing a golden yellow dress
Yolanda-Chirenje.jpg|Yolanda Chirenje holding a glass
YolandaChirenje.jpg|Yolanda Chirenje at the Changamire Awards
</gallery>
  
 
==Videos==
Yolanda Chirenje is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.
Yolanda Chirenje
 
Yolanda Chirenje

Yolanda Chirenje is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.

Career

Chirenje started modelling in 2019. As a video vixen, she has featured on Terry Afrika ft Freeman song Why, Jah Master’s America, R.Peels' Ndochi, Jason Abi’s Angelina, Bikita by Phatso and Cayge.[1]

Pictures

  • Yolanda Chirenje in Green

  • Yolanda Chirenje wearing a golden yellow dress

  • Yolanda Chirenje holding a glass

  • Yolanda Chirenje at the Changamire Awards

Videos

Yolanda Chirenje - Bwela (Official Audio) (feat. N Jay Oh) (Prod. Fun_f)
Tora_mic Yolanda Cream #Changu_Chabata #photoworldzw

References

  1. Latwell Nyangu, I POSE NUDE: IT’S ART, H-Metro, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021
