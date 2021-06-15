Difference between revisions of "Yolanda Chirenje"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Yolanda Chirenje
|+
'''Yolanda Chirenje''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.
==Career==
==Career==
Chirenje started modelling in 2019. As a video vixen, she has featured on [[Terry Afrika]] ft [[Freeman]] song ''Why'', [[Jah Master]]’s ''America'', [[R.Peels]]' ''Ndochi'', Jason Abi’s ''Angelina'', ''Bikita'' by Phatso and Cayge.<ref name="H">Latwell Nyangu, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/i-pose-nude-its-art/ I POSE NUDE: IT’S ART], ''H-Metro'', Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021</ref>
Chirenje started modelling in 2019. As a video vixen, she has featured on [[Terry Afrika]] ft [[Freeman]] song ''Why'', [[Jah Master]]’s ''America'', [[R.Peels]]' ''Ndochi'', Jason Abi’s ''Angelina'', ''Bikita'' by Phatso and Cayge.<ref name="H">Latwell Nyangu, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/i-pose-nude-its-art/ I POSE NUDE: IT’S ART], ''H-Metro'', Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Videos==
==Videos==
|Line 18:
|Line 26:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Yolanda Chirenje, Yolanda Chirenje pictures, Yolanda Chirenje career, Yolanda Chirenje music, Yolanda Chirenje videos
|keywords= Yolanda Chirenje, Yolanda Chirenje pictures, Yolanda Chirenje career, Yolanda Chirenje music, Yolanda Chirenje videos
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Yolanda Chirenje
|image_alt= Yolanda Chirenje
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 12:38, 15 June 2021
Yolanda Chirenje is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and musician. In 2021, Chirenje received backlash after he posted a number of pictures posing nude.
Career
Chirenje started modelling in 2019. As a video vixen, she has featured on Terry Afrika ft Freeman song Why, Jah Master’s America, R.Peels' Ndochi, Jason Abi’s Angelina, Bikita by Phatso and Cayge.[1]
Pictures
Videos
References
- ↑ Latwell Nyangu, I POSE NUDE: IT’S ART, H-Metro, Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 24, 2021