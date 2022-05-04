|description= Yolanda Gumbo is a Zimbabwean television personality known for reading the news on ZTV. Gumbo is also a model and former Miss Highlanders.

Yolanda Gumbo is a Zimbabwean television personality known for reading the news on ZTV. Gumbo is also a model and former Miss Highlanders.

Background

Yolanda Gumbo was born in Bulawayo and as of April 2016 is a member of Word of Life International Ministries church.[1]

Education

She went to Robert Tredgold Primary and did her secondary education at Bulawayo Adventist High School. But while going to school, Gumbo was passionate about modelling, which she had started doing aged three. Yolanda Gumbo enrolled for Marketing Management at Midlands State University (MSU).[1]

Career

Modelling

Yolanda Gumbo's first modelling competition was Miss Highlanders in 2002 where she was crowned Queen. After winning, she took modelling as a career and enrolled for a course in modelling with Strides Modelling Agency owned by Sipho Mazibuko in 2003. Gumbo did a course in grooming and etiquette which she passed with a distinction. She quit modelling in 2005 saying that it had become boring.[1]

Broadcasting

She did auditions to be a newsreader at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's Montrose Studios and was selected from a pool of 20 aspirants.[1]