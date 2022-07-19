Difference between revisions of "Yolanda Kanyai"
|Yolanda Kanyai
|Born
|Yolanda Kanyai birth_place = Rusape
|Residence
|Australia
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Organization
|Port Darwin FC
Yolanda Kanyai is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Australian Woman's Premier League club Port Darwin Football Club.
Education
Kanyai did her Advanced Level at Vainona High School. She holds Bachelor’s Degree as well as Graduate Certificate in Social Work and was studying for a Master's Degree in Social Work in 2021.