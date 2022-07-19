Pindula

Yolanda Kanyai
BornRusape
ResidenceAustralia
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
OccupationFootballer
OrganizationPort Darwin FC

Yolanda Kanyai is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Australian Woman's Premier League club Port Darwin Football Club.

Education

Kanyai did her Advanced Level at Vainona High School. She holds Bachelor’s Degree as well as Graduate Certificate in Social Work and was studying for a Master's Degree in Social Work in 2021.

