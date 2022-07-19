Difference between revisions of "Yolanda Kanyai"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Yolanda Kanyai <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| pronunciation =
| pronunciation =
|−
| birth_name = Yolanda Kanyai <!-- only use if different from name above -->
|+
| birth_name = Yolanda Kanyai <!-- only use if different from name above -->| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|−
|−
| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
| disappeared_place =
| disappeared_place =
|Line 83:
|Line 81:
'''Yolanda Kanyai''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Australian Woman's Premier League club Port Darwin Football Club.
'''Yolanda Kanyai''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Australian Woman's Premier League club Port Darwin Football Club.
==Education==
==Education==
|−
Kanyai did her Advanced Level at Vainona High School. She holds Bachelor’s Degree as well as Graduate Certificate in Social Work and was studying for a Master's Degree in Social Work in 2021.
|+
Kanyai did her Advanced Level at Vainona High School. She holds Bachelor’s Degree as well as Graduate Certificate in Social Work and was studying for a Master's Degree in Social Work in 2021.
|−
==
|+
|+
==Career==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Events==
==Events==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Latest revision as of 11:46, 19 July 2022
|Yolanda Kanyai
|Born
|Yolanda Kanyai
|Residence
|Australia
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Organization
|Port Darwin FC
Yolanda Kanyai is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Australian Woman's Premier League club Port Darwin Football Club.
Education
Kanyai did her Advanced Level at Vainona High School. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree as well as Graduate Certificate in Social Work and was studying for a Master's Degree in Social Work in 2021. [1]
Career
Yolanda started playing football at the age of 6 in the backyard with her uncles but didn't take the sport seriously. [2]
She has played for Casuarina Football Club, NT Yapas Sports Club and Port Darwin Football Club, all in Australia.
Yolanda has also been part of the Northern Territory Indigenous Women’s Advisory committee which represents the State’s football matters on a higher level in Australia.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ , Magreth Ruzvidzo, Zim female footballer shines in Australia, Published December 19, 2021, Retrieved 19 July 2022
- ↑ , Lawrence Mangenje, Football and Yolanda Kanyai: A true love story, Published 23 April 2021, Retrieved 19 July 2022