Yolanda Kanyai is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Australian Woman's Premier League club Port Darwin Football Club.

Education

Kanyai did her Advanced Level at Vainona High School. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree as well as Graduate Certificate in Social Work and was studying for a Master's Degree in Social Work in 2021. [1]

Career

Yolanda started playing football at the age of 6 in the backyard with her uncles but didn't take the sport seriously. [2]

She has played for Casuarina Football Club, NT Yapas Sports Club and Port Darwin Football Club, all in Australia.

Yolanda has also been part of the Northern Territory Indigenous Women’s Advisory committee which represents the State’s football matters on a higher level in Australia.

