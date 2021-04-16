Difference between revisions of "Young Junita"
'''Young Junita''' is a Zimdancehall musician. In April 2021, Young Junita released the song ''Tsano vejuzi''' which was a response to Kae Chaps' viral hit ''Juzi''.
'''Young Junita''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician. In April 2021, Young Junita released the song ''Tsano vejuzi''' response to [[Kae Chaps]]' viral hit ''Juzi''.
Young Junita is a Zimdancehall musician. In April 2021, Young Junita released the song Tsano vejuzi in response to Kae Chaps' viral hit Juzi.
Career
In April he released the song Tsano vejuzi' which was a response to Kae Chaps' viral hit Juzi.