'''Young Junita''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician. In April 2021, Young Junita released the song '''Tsano vejuzi''' in response to [[Kae Chaps]]' viral hit ''Juzi''.
[[File:Young-junita.jpg|thumb|Young Junita]] '''Young Junita''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician. In April 2021, Young Junita released the song '''Tsano vejuzi''' in response to [[Kae Chaps]]' viral hit ''Juzi''.
  
 
==Career==
Young Junita

Young Junita is a Zimdancehall musician. In April 2021, Young Junita released the song Tsano vejuzi in response to Kae Chaps' viral hit Juzi.

Career

In April he released the song Tsano vejuzi' which was a response to Kae Chaps' viral hit Juzi.

Videos

Young Junita -Tsano Vejuzi
YOUNG JUNITA--HOUSE GIRL pro by eddie bee and sancho ((MATRIX MUSIC 2020))
#09 YOUNG JUNITA--UNOKARA ((pro by eddie bee and sancho)[zimdancehall December 2020

References

