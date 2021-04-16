Difference between revisions of "Young Junita"
Latest revision as of 17:29, 16 April 2021
Young Junita is a Zimdancehall musician. In April 2021, Young Junita released the song Tsano vejuzi in response to Kae Chaps' viral hit Juzi.
Career
In April he released the song Tsano vejuzi' which was a response to Kae Chaps' viral hit Juzi.