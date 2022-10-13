Young PastorsforED is a ZANU PF-affiliated organisation formed by emerging Pentecostal church pastors with the stated aim of campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 elections.[1]

Aims

According to Isaac Makomichi who is the organisation’s founder and interim national chairperson, Young PastorsforED was planning to establish permanent structures around the country.

Makomichi said Young PastorsforED will use religion as a tool to "preach" Pan-Afrianism and the need to resist forces of neo-imperialism. He said:

As young pastors leading Pentecostal churches under the banner of Young PastorsforED we feel it is incumbent upon us to help mobilise votes for ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa ahead of next year’s election to preserve the gains of our hard-won independence and also enable President Mnangagwa to complete his programme of steering Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030. We need to mobilise churches especially those led by young pastors to preach the gospel of self-emancipation.

Several ZANU PF affiliated organisations with the moniker "forED" (for Economic Development) have sprouted over the past few months.

These include TeachersforED, BornfreesforED, MahwindiforED, WomenforED, MenBelieveED and Young WomenforED.