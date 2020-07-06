Difference between revisions of "Yovani Tapera"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Yovani Tapera''' was elected to Ward 10 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 1160 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:16, 6 July 2020
In July 2018, Yovani Tapera was elected to Ward 10 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 1160 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Norton Town Council with 1160 votes, beating Tichaona Mwandipangana of Zanu-PF with 526 votes, Eunice Musiwa, independent with 287 votes, Simbarashe Mangoti of MDC-T with 137 votes, Ben Mazhande, independent with 35 votes and William Mhizha of ZIPP with 33 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020