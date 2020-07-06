Difference between revisions of "Yovani Tapera"

In July 2018, Yovani Tapera was elected to Ward 10 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 1160 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Norton Town Council with 1160 votes, beating Tichaona Mwandipangana of Zanu-PF with 526 votes, Eunice Musiwa, independent with 287 votes, Simbarashe Mangoti of MDC-T with 137 votes, Ben Mazhande, independent with 35 votes and William Mhizha of ZIPP with 33 votes. [1]

