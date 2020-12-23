Difference between revisions of "Yulith Ndlovu"

Yulith Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean singer and former Pax Afro lead vocalist.

Background

is married to Ronald Mathe.

Career

Yulith was the lead vocalist for Pax Afro, a group that was created by former minister of information Prof. Jonathan Moyo in the early 2000s. When the group disbanded she relocated to South Africa before returning home to work with a number of music groups.

“I stayed in Cape Town for a while and did a couple of functions there before I decided to come back home and worked with Jazz Invitation for five years,” she said. “I did a lot of functions with them and then worked with Kwekwe Band. I don’t know where they are right now.”

As of 2019, Ndlovu was not thinking about producing music as she wanted to concentrate on her family. “At the moment I want to deal with my pregnancy and to take care of my family,” she said.[1]

