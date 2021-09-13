Yvonne Tendai Mangunda is a Zimbabwean television and radio personality, and former Marketing and Communications Manager at Dynamos Football Club.[1] She appeared on ZTV soap, Studio 263. Mangunda also won the sole ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the television reality show, Imagine Africa and her group (Tumaini Africa), which was based in Mozambique, she went on to win the contest and she pocketed US$6 000 among other prizes.

She joined Star FM where she was a sportscaster together with Steve Vickers, Howard Musonza, Spencer Banda and Chief Koti until her appointment to the Dynamos role in November 2020. Mangunda left Dynamos in September 2021 to join Zimbabwe Cricket.[2]

Background

Mangunda is a mother of two children. She is married to Allen Maradzike. [3]

Career

She started out as an actor theatre and her director, the late Walter Muparutsa recommended her to try out for an internship at Studio 263. The production manager said they were auditioning for Jabu’s (Denzel Burutsa) wife and she got the place where she played the character of Sibo. She was nominated for the best actress award at the National Arts Merit Awards though she did not win.

In 2000, she represented Zimbabwe in the African reality show, Imagine Africa, which set up a pan-African challenge for the continent’s young achievers and promoted the vision of an HIV-free generation. She made it out of the 10 000 entrants in 40 countries.[4] Her team went on to win the contest and she pocketed US$6 000 among other prizes.

Dynamos

In November 2020 Mangunda was appointed Marketing and Communications Manager at Dynamos Football Club. less than a year later in September 2021, she announced her resignation from the role. Said Mangunda:

"I am so glad to have been part of such a big family, but it is time for me to move on. I have resigned as Marketing and Communications Manager. I will forever cherish the moments I had with the team including receiving my first medal, in the Independence Cup.”[5]

Zimbabwe Cricket

Awards

Best actress National Arts Merit Awards nominee

Trivia

She completed her Level One coaching course in football.

Mangunda enjoys playing netball, softball, tennis and cricket.[4]

