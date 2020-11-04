In 2000, she represented [[Zimbabwe]] in the African reality show, Imagine Africa, which set up a pan-African challenge for the continent’s young achievers and promoted the vision of an HIV-free generation. She made it out of the 10 000 entrants in 40 countries.<ref name="SN"/> Her team went on to win the contest and she pocketed US$6 000 among other prizes.

She started out as an actor theatre and her director, the late [[Walter Muparutsa]] recommended her to try out for internship at Studio 263. The production manager said they were auditioning for Jabu’s ([[Denzel Burutsa]]) wife and she got the place where she played the character of Sibo. She was nominated for the best actress award at the [[National Arts Merit Awards]] though she did not win.

Mangunda is a mother of two children. She is married to Allen. <ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/yvonnemangunda/about/?entry_point=page_nav_about_item&tab=page_info About Yvonne Tendai Mangunda], ''Facebook'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: September 22, 2016</ref>

'''Yvonne Tendai Mangunda''' is a Zimbabwean television and radio personality , and the Marketing and Communications Manager at [[Dynamos Football Club]] . <ref name="twitter">Yvonne Mangunda, [https://twitter.com/yvonnemangunda/status/1323969928366596102], ''Twitter, Published: 4 November, 2020, Accessed: 4 November, 2020''</ref> She appeared on [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation|ZTV]] soap, [[ Studio 263 ]] . Mangunda also won the sole ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the television reality show, Imagine Africa and her group (Tumaini Africa), which was based in Mozambique,she went on to win the contest and she pocketed US$6 000 among other prizes. She joined [[Star FM]] where she was a sportscaster together with [[Steve Vickers]], [[Howard Musonza]], [[Spencer Banda]] and [[Chief Koti]] until her appointment to the Dynamos role in November 2020 .

Yvonne Tendai Mangunda is a Zimbabwean television and radio personality, and the Marketing and Communications Manager at Dynamos Football Club.[1] She appeared on ZTV soap, Studio 263. Mangunda also won the sole ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the television reality show, Imagine Africa and her group (Tumaini Africa), which was based in Mozambique,she went on to win the contest and she pocketed US$6 000 among other prizes. She joined Star FM where she was a sportscaster together with Steve Vickers, Howard Musonza, Spencer Banda and Chief Koti until her appointment to the Dynamos role in November 2020.

Background

Mangunda is a mother of two children. She is married to Allen. [2]

Career

She started out as an actor theatre and her director, the late Walter Muparutsa recommended her to try out for internship at Studio 263. The production manager said they were auditioning for Jabu’s (Denzel Burutsa) wife and she got the place where she played the character of Sibo. She was nominated for the best actress award at the National Arts Merit Awards though she did not win.

In 2000, she represented Zimbabwe in the African reality show, Imagine Africa, which set up a pan-African challenge for the continent’s young achievers and promoted the vision of an HIV-free generation. She made it out of the 10 000 entrants in 40 countries.[3] Her team went on to win the contest and she pocketed US$6 000 among other prizes.

Awards

Best actress National Arts Merit Awards nominee

Trivia

She completed her Level One coaching course in football.

Mangunda enjoys playing netball, softball, tennis and cricket.[3]

Picture Gallery



