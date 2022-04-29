Yvonne Maphosa is a Zimbabwean award-winning author and academic. Maphosa has researched Bambara groundnut dietary fibres.

Background

She was born in Tshelanyemba in Matopo and raised in the village of Mambale in Mangwe District. Maphosa is the lastborn. Yvonne Maphosa's mother was a Headmistress.[1]

Education

Yvonne Maphosa went to Sacred Heart in Esigodini for her primary school education. She moved to Plumtree for her high school and later relocated to Bulawayo when she attended the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).[1]

While pursuing a PhD Studies in Food Technology she worked as an assistant teacher at The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). After arriving late for application and registration Maphosa went to get help at the International students’ office, where she met Mr Mokoena who begged the Science department to accept her even though she was late.

Mr Mokoena also negotiated with one of the lecturers to allow Yvonne Maphosa to write a first-year class test she did not even study for as an admission test. After getting 87% on that test she was the highest scorer in that class and was accepted as a student immediately.

She graduated her diploma first class and in 2011 she was awarded the Dean’s Merit. In the years 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 Yvonne was awarded the CPUT Residence Academic Giant Award and in 2013 she was also awarded the Aubrey Parsons Award by the South African Association for Food Science and Technology. In 2014 she received The Vice Chancellor’s Medal and she was the Deputy Chairperson of the Association of International students (CPUT Bellville Campus). [2]

Books

Heart-in-Two (2021)

(2021) The Y in Your Man is Silent Book 1 & 2

Grasping At Straws Book 1 & 2[3]

Awards

Maphosa won the 2020 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Literary Work — Fiction. It is her book Grasping At Straws that clinched the BAA award.[3]