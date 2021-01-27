'''Yvonne Mkondani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.

She attended Christian College of Southern Africa.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/yvonne-mkondani-60908311b/?originalSubdomain=zw Yvonne Mkondani], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 27, 2021</ref>

Mkondani was one of the [[ZBC]] staff members who contracted in 2020.

