Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Yvonne Mkondani"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Yvonne Mkondani''' is a Zimbabwean television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV. ==Covid-19== Mkondani was one of the ZB...")
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Yvonne Mkondani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.
 
'''Yvonne Mkondani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.
 +
 +
==Education==
 +
 +
She attended Christian College of Southern Africa.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/yvonne-mkondani-60908311b/?originalSubdomain=zw Yvonne Mkondani], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 27, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Covid-19==
 
==Covid-19==
  
Mkondani was one of the [[ZBC]] staff members who contracted in 2020.
+
Mkondani was one of the [[ZBC]] staff members who contracted [[Covid-19]] in 2020. She narrated her ordeal in the video below:
 +
 
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zB6fNQh-8ck||| #COVID​-19 Survivor: ZTV’s Good Morning Zimbabwe presenter Yvonne Mkondani tells her story|}}
 +
 
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:

Revision as of 09:51, 27 January 2021

Yvonne Mkondani is a Zimbabwean television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.

Education

She attended Christian College of Southern Africa.[1]

Covid-19

Mkondani was one of the ZBC staff members who contracted Covid-19 in 2020. She narrated her ordeal in the video below:

#COVID​-19 Survivor: ZTV’s Good Morning Zimbabwe presenter Yvonne Mkondani tells her story

References

  1. Yvonne Mkondani, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 27, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Yvonne_Mkondani&oldid=98115"