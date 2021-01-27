Difference between revisions of "Yvonne Mkondani"
'''Yvonne Mkondani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.
Yvonne Mkondani is a Zimbabwean television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.
Education
She attended Christian College of Southern Africa.[1]
Covid-19
Mkondani was one of the ZBC staff members who contracted Covid-19 in 2020. She narrated her ordeal in the video below:
References
- ↑ Yvonne Mkondani, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 27, 2021