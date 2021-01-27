Pindula

'''Yvonne Mkondani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.
[[File:Yvonne Mkondani.jpg|thumb|Yvonne Mkondani]] '''Yvonne Mkondani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.
  
 
==Education==
 
[[Category:TV Personalities]]
 
[[Category:TV Personalities]]

Yvonne Mkondani

Yvonne Mkondani is a Zimbabwean television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.

Education

She attended Christian College of Southern Africa.[1]

Covid-19

Mkondani was one of the ZBC staff members who contracted Covid-19 in 2020. She narrated her ordeal in the video below:

#COVID​-19 Survivor: ZTV’s Good Morning Zimbabwe presenter Yvonne Mkondani tells her story

References

  1. Yvonne Mkondani, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 27, 2021
