|description= Yvonne Mkondani is a Zimbabwean television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.

|description= Yvonne Mkondani is a Zimbabwean television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.

[[File:Yvonne Mkondani.jpg|thumb|Yvonne Mkondani]] '''Yvonne Mkondani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.

'''Yvonne Mkondani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.

Yvonne Mkondani

Yvonne Mkondani is a Zimbabwean television presenter. She presents Good Morning Zimbabwe on the national broadcaster ZTV.

Education

She attended Christian College of Southern Africa.[1]

Covid-19

Mkondani was one of the ZBC staff members who contracted Covid-19 in 2020. She narrated her ordeal in the video below:

#COVID​-19 Survivor: ZTV’s Good Morning Zimbabwe presenter Yvonne Mkondani tells her story

References