'''Yvonne Musarurwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and activist. She is a member of the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe. She is mostly known for being convicted, along with 3 other members of the MDC-T, of the politically motivated murder of a police officer.
'''Yvonne Musarurwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and activist. She is a member of the MDC-T faction led by [[Douglas Mwonzora]]. She is mostly known for being convicted, along with 3 other members of the MDC-T, of the politically motivated murder of a police officer.
  
On 21 April 2018, Musarurwa was elected Organising Secretary of the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe at an extraordinary Congress in Gweru.<ref name="pn_a2018">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/21/thokozani-khupe-unveils-party-leadership/ Thokozani Khupe Unveils Party Leadership], ''Pindula News, Published: 21 April 2018, Retrieved: 22 April 2018''</ref>.
On 21 April 2018, Musarurwa was elected Organising Secretary of the MDC-T faction at an extraordinary Congress in Gweru.<ref name="pn_a2018">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/21/thokozani-khupe-unveils-party-leadership/ Thokozani Khupe Unveils Party Leadership], ''Pindula News, Published: 21 April 2018, Retrieved: 22 April 2018''</ref>.
  
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Yvonne Musarurwa, Yvonne Musarurwa Biography, Yvonne Musarurwa Arrest
|description= Yvonne Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean politician and activist. She is a member of the MDC-T faction led by Douglas Mwonzora. She is mostly known for being convicted, along with 3 other members of the MDC-T, of the politically motivated murder of a police officer.
|image= Yvonne-Musarurwa.jpg
|image_alt= Yvonne Musarurwa Biography
}}
Yvonne Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean politician and activist. She is a member of the MDC-T faction led by Douglas Mwonzora. She is mostly known for being convicted, along with 3 other members of the MDC-T, of the politically motivated murder of a police officer.

On 21 April 2018, Musarurwa was elected Organising Secretary of the MDC-T faction at an extraordinary Congress in Gweru.[1].

Arrest and Imprisonment

In June 2011, Musarurwa together with several other MDC-T members was arrested for the murder of police Inspector Petros Mutedzi during an MDC-T rally at Glen View 3 Shopping Center on 28 May 2011. Mutedzi had been trying to disperse the apparently unsanctioned political gathering. He was attacked by the MDC-T youths, who allegedly stoned him to death.[2]. A total of 29 members were eventually arrested in the weeks that followed.

In September 2013, a high court judgement freed 21 of the remanded MDC-T members. Musarurwa however was placed on further remand as it was determined she had a case to answer. See: High Court Judgement - 19 September 2013.

Musarurwa was eventually released on bail by the High Court in January 2014 after spending 33 months in remand prison.[3]

Musarurwa insisted that she was innocent:

“I was nowhere close to Glen View on the day in question,” says Musarurwa. “I was at a Youth for peace meeting.”[4]

On 12 December 2016, Musarurwa along with Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengahama, was convicted of the murder charge. They were sentenced to 20 years in prison each.[5] She was however freed in March 2018 under a Presidential Amnesty granted to 3,000 prisoners.[6]


Personal

Musaruwa is a Seventh Day Adventist. She is a single mother of 1 daughter. She said that her spending time in prison was a blessing in disguise at it had strengthened her faith in God. [4]


References

  1. Thokozani Khupe Unveils Party Leadership, Pindula News, Published: 21 April 2018, Retrieved: 22 April 2018
  2. Six more cop murder suspects arrested, The Chronicle, Published: 5 June 2011 , Retrieved: 21 April 2018
  3. MDC-T activist recounts remand prison experience, The Standard, Published: 3 February 2014, Retrieved: 21 April 2018
  4. 4.0 4.1 Musarurwa: A hard-core activist or an impressionable girl?, The Financial Gazette, Published: 13 March 2014, Retrieved: 21 April 2018
  5. MDC-T cop killers jailed 20yrs each, The Herald, Published: 13 Dec 2016 , Retrieved: 21 April 2018
  6. Jubilation as MDC-T activist Musarurwa leaves prison, NewsDay, Published: 23 March 2018, Retrieved: 21 April 2018
