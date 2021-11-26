Difference between revisions of "Yvonne Musarurwa"
|
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
'''Yvonne Musarurwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and activist. She is a member of the MDC-T faction led by
|+
'''Yvonne Musarurwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and activist. She is a member of the MDC-T faction led by . She is mostly known for being convicted, along with 3 other members of the MDC-T, of the politically motivated murder of a police officer.
|−
On 21 April 2018, Musarurwa was elected Organising Secretary of the MDC-T faction
|+
On 21 April 2018, Musarurwa was elected Organising Secretary of the MDC-T faction at an extraordinary Congress in Gweru.<ref name="pn_a2018">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/21/thokozani-khupe-unveils-party-leadership/ Thokozani Khupe Unveils Party Leadership], ''Pindula News, Published: 21 April 2018, Retrieved: 22 April 2018''</ref>.
==Arrest and Imprisonment==
==Arrest and Imprisonment==
|Line 97:
|Line 97:
On 12 December 2016, Musarurwa along with Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengahama, was convicted of the murder charge. They were sentenced to 20 years in prison each.<ref name="th_d16"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/mdc-t-cop-killers-jailed-20yrs-each/ MDC-T cop killers jailed 20yrs each], ''The Herald, Published: 13 Dec 2016 , Retrieved: 21 April 2018''</ref> She was however freed in March 2018 under a Presidential Amnesty granted to 3,000 prisoners.<ref name="nd_a18"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/03/jubilation-as-mdc-t-activist-musarurwa-leaves-prison/ Jubilation as MDC-T activist Musarurwa leaves prison], ''NewsDay, Published: 23 March 2018, Retrieved: 21 April 2018''</ref>
On 12 December 2016, Musarurwa along with Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengahama, was convicted of the murder charge. They were sentenced to 20 years in prison each.<ref name="th_d16"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/mdc-t-cop-killers-jailed-20yrs-each/ MDC-T cop killers jailed 20yrs each], ''The Herald, Published: 13 Dec 2016 , Retrieved: 21 April 2018''</ref> She was however freed in March 2018 under a Presidential Amnesty granted to 3,000 prisoners.<ref name="nd_a18"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/03/jubilation-as-mdc-t-activist-musarurwa-leaves-prison/ Jubilation as MDC-T activist Musarurwa leaves prison], ''NewsDay, Published: 23 March 2018, Retrieved: 21 April 2018''</ref>
|+
|+
|+
==Personal==
==Personal==
|Line 104:
|Line 107:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Activists]]
[[Category:Activists]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 08:43, 26 November 2021
|Yvonne Musarurwa
|Known for
|Being convicted for politically charged murder of a police officer
|Political party
|MDC-T, (Thozozani Khupe faction)
Yvonne Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean politician and activist. She is a member of the MDC-T faction led by Douglas Mwonzora. She is mostly known for being convicted, along with 3 other members of the MDC-T, of the politically motivated murder of a police officer.
On 21 April 2018, Musarurwa was elected Organising Secretary of the MDC-T faction at an extraordinary Congress in Gweru.[1].
Arrest and Imprisonment
In June 2011, Musarurwa together with several other MDC-T members was arrested for the murder of police Inspector Petros Mutedzi during an MDC-T rally at Glen View 3 Shopping Center on 28 May 2011. Mutedzi had been trying to disperse the apparently unsanctioned political gathering. He was attacked by the MDC-T youths, who allegedly stoned him to death.[2]. A total of 29 members were eventually arrested in the weeks that followed.
In September 2013, a high court judgement freed 21 of the remanded MDC-T members. Musarurwa however was placed on further remand as it was determined she had a case to answer. See: High Court Judgement - 19 September 2013.
Musarurwa was eventually released on bail by the High Court in January 2014 after spending 33 months in remand prison.[3]
Musarurwa insisted that she was innocent:
“I was nowhere close to Glen View on the day in question,” says Musarurwa. “I was at a Youth for peace meeting.”[4]
On 12 December 2016, Musarurwa along with Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengahama, was convicted of the murder charge. They were sentenced to 20 years in prison each.[5] She was however freed in March 2018 under a Presidential Amnesty granted to 3,000 prisoners.[6]
Arrest for assault
On November 24 2021, Yvonne Musarurwa was arrested for allegedly assaulting Thokozani Khupe's aide Kudzanai Mashumba at a Press conference in October 2021. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Musarurwa's arrest, saying some of Musarurwa’s co-accused were on the run.[7]
Personal
Musaruwa is a Seventh Day Adventist. She is a single mother of 1 daughter. She said that her spending time in prison was a blessing in disguise at it had strengthened her faith in God. [4]
References
- ↑ Thokozani Khupe Unveils Party Leadership, Pindula News, Published: 21 April 2018, Retrieved: 22 April 2018
- ↑ Six more cop murder suspects arrested, The Chronicle, Published: 5 June 2011 , Retrieved: 21 April 2018
- ↑ MDC-T activist recounts remand prison experience, The Standard, Published: 3 February 2014, Retrieved: 21 April 2018
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Musarurwa: A hard-core activist or an impressionable girl?, The Financial Gazette, Published: 13 March 2014, Retrieved: 21 April 2018
- ↑ MDC-T cop killers jailed 20yrs each, The Herald, Published: 13 Dec 2016 , Retrieved: 21 April 2018
- ↑ Jubilation as MDC-T activist Musarurwa leaves prison, NewsDay, Published: 23 March 2018, Retrieved: 21 April 2018
- ↑ MOSES MATENGA, Mwonzora MP arrested, NewsDay, Published: November 25, 2021, Retrieved: November 26, 2021