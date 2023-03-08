In '''March 2023''', [[Bona Mugabe]] filled for divorce from [[Simba Chikowore]] (a senor elder of '''ZAOGA'''), on the grounds that there was a total breakdown with no prospects for restoring the union. According to the court papers, the parties have lost all love and affection for each other and have been living apart for more than nine months. They were married on '''1 March 2014''' at the Blue Roof Mansion in [[Borrowdale]]. The couple have three children aged seven, five and two. Maintenance is sought for the children of US$2 700 monthly per child.

The [[Mbuya Docus Health Centre]] was established in 2012 as a community help project which falls under the church's corporate service branch. The health centre is equipped with a pharmacy and wards to cater for those who need special treatment.<ref name="fifim">, [http://fifmi.org/content/mbuya-dorcas-health-center Mbuya Dorcas Health Center],''FIFIM'', published:19 Jun 2011, retrieved:23 Jun 2015"</ref>

The [[Mbuya Docus Health Centre]] was established in 2012 as a community help project which falls under the church's corporate service branch. The health centre is equipped with a pharmacy and wards to cater for those who need special treatment.<ref name="fifim">, [http://fifmi.org/content/mbuya-dorcas-health-center Mbuya Dorcas Health Center],''FIFIM'', published:19 Jun 2011, retrieved:23 Jun 2015"</ref>

Forward In Faith International Ministries is one of the leading pentecostal denominations in Zimbabwe. The church is headquartered in Zimbabwe and has several assemblies locally and abroad (FIF International Ministries).

Formation

FIF International Ministries was formed by Ezekiel Guti in 1960 under a gum tree in the small town of Bindura in the Mashonaland Central Province of Zimbabwe. Since then, Guti embarked on a massive evangelisation crusade which saw him preaching in the places such as Mbare in the then Salisbury. A lot of people were converted and he began to set up organised church structures at different places

Growth

In 1963, Guti is said to have received a Divine word instructing him to seek education and prepare for his career as a minister. Among other things, the church went on to establish its theological school which trains pastors and church leaders. The institution is called AMFCC Bible School. On the 15th of May in 2012, he church also managed to establish the first private owned university in the county, the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University which is located in Bindura. The university has a special bias towards arts and humanities and also trains pastors in its Theology Department.[1]

In 2010, the church celebrated its 50th anniversary jubilee, which featured the grand jubilee celebrations broadcast live on Ezekiel TV, a television station affiliated to the church. The celebrations were held in Harare at the National Sports Stadium and about 50. 000 congregants came from different parts of the world for the occasion.[2] By 2014 the church had been established in 122 nations with over 2 000 churches in Southern Africa.[2]

Ministries

Men's Ministry

Women's Ministry

Youths for the Nations

EGEA

Blind and Sighted

Child Evangelism

Foreign Missions

Disabled.[1]

Philanthropy

The Mbuya Docus Health Centre was established in 2012 as a community help project which falls under the church's corporate service branch. The health centre is equipped with a pharmacy and wards to cater for those who need special treatment.[1]

Bona Mugabe marriage

In March 2023, Bona Mugabe filled for divorce from Simba Chikowore (a senor elder of ZAOGA), on the grounds that there was a total breakdown with no prospects for restoring the union. According to the court papers, the parties have lost all love and affection for each other and have been living apart for more than nine months. They were married on 1 March 2014 at the Blue Roof Mansion in Borrowdale. The couple have three children aged seven, five and two. Maintenance is sought for the children of US$2 700 monthly per child. This compares with wedding gifts:

Robert and Grace Mugabe gave US$100 000 and 55 head of cattle.

Local mining company gave US$100 000.

Equatorial Guinea President and wife, gave US$35 000.

Businessman Mr Ihmad Ahmed gave US$50 000.

Gabriel Mugabe and wife gave US$25 000, plus 10 head of cattle.

Zaoga (FIF) Qatar, (where Mr Chikore is a senior elder), gave US$2 600.

Zambian President Mr Michael Sata and his wife Dr Christine Kaseba gave a gift hamper worth about US$4 000.

Nicholas Goche, (then Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister) gave US$2 000.

Zimbabwe Republic Police represented by then Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri gave US$10 000. [3] [4]