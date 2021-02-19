Difference between revisions of "ZFC Limited"
ZFC Limited is jointly owned by the State Owned Enterprise (SOE) Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the publicly-listed TA Holdings, which is majority-owned by Shingi Mutasa’s Masawara Mauritius Ltd.
It is mentioned on p25 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 3 The Agriculture Cartels.
Further Reading
Mutingwende, B. Sakunda Justifes Command Agriculture role. Spiked, 17 March 2020
Chemplex. n.d. Our Subsidiaries. Accessed 3 July 2020. [1].
Financial Times. Masawara PLC Final Results. Financial Times, 30 June 2017