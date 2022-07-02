Difference between revisions of "ZICOSU"

Pindula

Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU) is the second-biggest student movement.

Involvement in Politics

It is linked to the ZANU PF party despite efforts to cut ties with ZANU-PF in 2016 when it distanced itself from that party and asserted its independence at a press conference.

