Difference between revisions of "ZIFA Restructuring Committee"

On 17 December 2021, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) announced the appointment of a nine-member ZIFA Restructuring Committee that was tasked with the administration of football adhering to best practices. This followed the suspension of the ZIFA board by the SRCin November 2021.



The committee was revealed by SRC board chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa during a virtual media briefing. Mlotshwa said the new committee would not replace the suspended ZIFA board.

He said the ZIFA secretariat would continue to run the day-to-day affairs of football.

SRC board member Nigel Munyati explained that in coming up with the members of the ZIFA Restructuring Committee they looked at people with the required expertise and experience.

The SRC, however, admitted that their move might not be acceptable to Fifa and could invite sanctions.

Below is the composition of the ZIFA Restructuring Committee:

Chairperson

ZIFA Restructuring Committee Members