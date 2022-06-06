Difference between revisions of "ZIMMAGAZINE"
==Background==
==References==
Type
|Online Magazine
|Industry
|Media
|Founder
|Tyga Sparta
The ZIMMAGAZINE (ZIMMAG) is a Zimbabwean public service broadcaster with its headquarters at Broadcasting House in Bulawayo. The Zimmagazine is one of African’s national online Magazine.
Background
Zimmagazine was Founded by a Bulawayo Based Entrepreneur Tyga Sparta, a computer programmer and Internet entrepreneur. The Magazine employs over 18 staff in total, 12 of whom are in public sector broadcasting. The total number of staff is 25 when part-time, flexible, and fixed contract staff are included. The Zimmagazine was established under a Royal Charter and operates under its Agreement with the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Its work is funded principally by an annual Magazine which is charged to all Zimbabwe households, companies, and organisations using any type of equipment to receive the broadcasts and iPlayer catch-up. The fee is set by the Zimbabwean Government, agreed by Parliament, and used to fund Its Online services covering the nations and regions of the Africa and World. Since 20 February 2016, it has also funded the Zimbasics (launched in 2015 as the Zimlegit Empire Service),which broadcasts in 28 languages and provides comprehensive online services in Arabic and English Around a quarter of Zimmagazine revenues come from its commercial arm, which sells Zimmagazine programmes and services internationally and also distributes the Zimbasics international 24-hour English-language news services , provided by ZMC News.[1]