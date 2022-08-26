Pindula

Difference between revisions of "ZIMSTAT"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "#RDIRECT '''ZIMSTAT''' This is a redirect to the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency's profile.")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
#RDIRECT '''[[ZIMSTAT]]'''
+
#RDIRECT '''[[Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT)]]'''
  
 
This is a redirect to the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency's profile.
 
This is a redirect to the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency's profile.

Latest revision as of 14:25, 26 August 2022

  1. RDIRECT Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT)

This is a redirect to the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency's profile.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=ZIMSTAT&oldid=119837"