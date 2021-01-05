Difference between revisions of "ZINWA"
The '''Zimbabwe National Water Authority''' (ZINWA) is a wholly Government-owned entity formed in 2000 following the promulgation of the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25). ZINWA falls under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement. Its mandate is derived from the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25) and the Water Act (Chapter 20:24). <br>
Revision as of 11:26, 5 January 2021
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is a wholly Government-owned entity formed in 2000 following the promulgation of the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25). ZINWA falls under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement. Its mandate is derived from the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25) and the Water Act (Chapter 20:24).
ZINWA has the mandate to sustainably and efficiently plan, develop and manage the country’s water resources. This entails the construction of water storage and conveyance infrastructure, management of groundwater resources and the equitable distribution of the country’s surface water held in the various dams around Zimbabwe. In addition, ZINWA also runs 534 water treatment plants that supply potable water to small towns, rural service centres and growth points.
ZINWA's Philosophy
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority is mandated to plan, develop and manage the national
water resources in an efficient, equitable and sustainable manner to support the socio-economic
development of the nation while mitigating the impacts of climate change related extreme events such
as droughts and floods.
ZINWA’s vision
To provide universal and affordable water security.
ZINWA’s Mission
To sustainably deliver quality water to all our communities (rural and urban) whilst making
strategic water infrastructure investments that facilitate human and economic development.
ZINWA's head office is at Block 4 East Celestial Park, Borrowdale road, Harare.
ZINWA Catchments
In order for ZINWA to fulfill its mandate, it has divided the country into 7 catchment areas along major river catchment areas.
- Gwayi Catchment
- Mazowe Catchment
- Mzingwane Catchment
- Runde Catchment
- Sanyati Catchment
- Save Catchment
- Manyame Catchment
Events
2019 - Director Finanace and Commercial Services, Ellen Chivaviro Director of the Year Award 2018, Megafest National Business Awards. [1]
Join the conversation
Visit ZINWA website
ZINWA on Facebook
ZINWA on Twitter
ZINWA on Instagram
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [Female Director of Year: Ellen Chivaro], Financial Gazette, Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021