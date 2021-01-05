Difference between revisions of "ZINWA"

'''2019''' - Director Finanace and Commercial Services, [[Ellen Chivaviro]] Director of the Year Award 2018, [[Megafest National Business Awards]]. <ref name="Female Director of Year: Ellen Chivaro"> [Female Director of Year: Ellen Chivaro], ''Financial Gazette'', Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021''</ref>

In order for ZINWA to fulfill its mandate, it has divided the country into 7 catchment areas along major river catchment areas.

In order for ZINWA to fulfill its mandate, it has divided the country into 7 catchment areas along major river catchment areas.

To sustainably deliver quality water to all our communities (rural and urban) whilst making

To sustainably deliver quality water to all our communities (rural and urban) whilst making

development of the nation while mitigating the impacts of climate change related extreme events such

development of the nation while mitigating the impacts of climate change related extreme events such

water resources in an efficient, equitable and sustainable manner to support the socio-economic

water resources in an efficient, equitable and sustainable manner to support the socio-economic

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority is mandated to plan, develop and manage the national

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority is mandated to plan, develop and manage the national

ZINWA has the mandate to sustainably and efficiently plan, develop and manage the country’s water resources. This entails the construction of water storage and conveyance infrastructure, management of groundwater resources and the equitable distribution of the country’s surface water held in the various dams around Zimbabwe. In

ZINWA has the mandate to sustainably and efficiently plan, develop and manage the country’s water resources. This entails the construction of water storage and conveyance infrastructure, management of groundwater resources and the equitable distribution of the country’s surface water held in the various dams around Zimbabwe. In

The '''Zimbabwe National Water Authority''' (ZINWA) is a wholly Government-owned entity formed in ''' 2000 ''' following the promulgation of the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25). ZINWA falls under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement. Its mandate is derived from the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25) and the Water Act (Chapter 20:24). <br>

The '''Zimbabwe National Water Authority''' (ZINWA) is a wholly Government-owned entity formed in 2000 following the promulgation of the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25). ZINWA falls under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement. Its mandate is derived from the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25) and the Water Act (Chapter 20:24). <br>

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is a wholly Government-owned entity formed in 2000 following the promulgation of the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25). ZINWA falls under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement. Its mandate is derived from the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25) and the Water Act (Chapter 20:24).

ZINWA has the mandate to sustainably and efficiently plan, develop and manage the country’s water resources. This entails the construction of water storage and conveyance infrastructure, management of groundwater resources and the equitable distribution of the country’s surface water held in the various dams around Zimbabwe. In addition, ZINWA also runs 534 water treatment plants that supply potable water to small towns, rural service centres and growth points.

Tel: 0242, 077x Fax: Cell: Email: Website:

Organisation Structure

ZINWA's Philosophy

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority is mandated to plan, develop and manage the national water resources in an efficient, equitable and sustainable manner to support the socio-economic development of the nation while mitigating the impacts of climate change related extreme events such as droughts and floods.



ZINWA’s vision

To provide universal and affordable water security.



ZINWA’s Mission

To sustainably deliver quality water to all our communities (rural and urban) whilst making strategic water infrastructure investments that facilitate human and economic development. ZINWA's head office is at Block 4 East Celestial Park, Borrowdale road, Harare.



ZINWA Catchments

In order for ZINWA to fulfill its mandate, it has divided the country into 7 catchment areas along major river catchment areas.

Gwayi Catchment Mazowe Catchment Mzingwane Catchment Runde Catchment Sanyati Catchment Save Catchment Manyame Catchment

Events

2019 - Director Finanace and Commercial Services, Ellen Chivaviro Director of the Year Award 2018, Megafest National Business Awards. [1]

Join the conversation

Visit ZINWA website

ZINWA on Facebook

ZINWA on Twitter

ZINWA on Instagram



Further Reading

References