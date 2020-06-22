The Chamber is driven by a Secretariat through branches , which provide the platform for members to contribute ideas on how the Chamber conducts its business. Currently the active branches of the Chamber and their Chairpersons are:

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce is an apolitical, non-profit, membership-based business association which has a mandate to equip business with development opportunities. ZNCC was established in 1894.

The Chamber is established for the purpose of in developing, promoting, and lobbying for its members and the local business community through :-

Advancing economic progress through the creation of good climate for business.

Developing and enhancing business entrepreneurship.

Identifying, promoting and servicing the interests and needs of the membership

Representing authoritatively and independently the views of business to local and national authorities.

Disseminating relevant information to members on local and international markets.

Collaborating with other national organisational with similar objectives such as trade organisations, sister Chambers, and other BMOs.





Important People

President: Tamuka Macheka

Deputy President: Tinashe Manzungu

Secretariat

The Chamber is driven by a Secretariat through branches, which provide the platform for members to contribute ideas on how the Chamber conducts its business. Currently the active branches of the Chamber and their Chairpersons are:

Chief Executive Officer: Christopher Takunda Mugaga

Harare Branch Manager: Linda M Chapoto

Mutare Branch Manager: Perpetua Guwira

Gweru Branch Manager: Sikhanyisiwe Sibanda

Bulawayo Branch Manager: Mduduzi Ncube

Vision

To be an upbeat Business Member Organisation that lobbies and drives the growth of the Zimbabwean economy.

Mission

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce aims to be a leader in business development in the national economy and a channel of communication between business and the various authorities in Zimbabwe.

Values

In executing its mandate, the Chamber is guided by:

Integrity

Professionalism

Honesty

Accountability

Fairness

Compliance with the Law

The Mandate

