Difference between revisions of "ZNCC"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
m
|Line 40:
|Line 40:
| sec_gen = <!-- Name of the organization's Secretary General (if post exists) -->
| sec_gen = <!-- Name of the organization's Secretary General (if post exists) -->
| leader_title = President <!-- defaults to "Leader" -->
| leader_title = President <!-- defaults to "Leader" -->
|−
| leader_name =
|+
| leader_name =
| leader_title2 = Deputy President
| leader_title2 = Deputy President
|−
| leader_name2 =
|+
| leader_name2 =
| leader_title3 =
| leader_title3 =
| leader_name3 =
| leader_name3 =
|Line 61:
|Line 61:
| volunteers_year = <!-- Year to which volunteer numbers/data apply -->
| volunteers_year = <!-- Year to which volunteer numbers/data apply -->
| slogan = <!-- in quotemarks / inverted commas -->
| slogan = <!-- in quotemarks / inverted commas -->
|−
| website =
|+
| website = <!-- e.g. {{url|example.com}} -->
| remarks =
| remarks =
| formerly = <!-- Any former names by which the organization known -->
| formerly = <!-- Any former names by which the organization known -->
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
==Important People==
==Important People==
|−
*President:
|+
*President:
|−
*Deputy President:
|+
*Deputy President:
|−
===
|+
======
|−
The Chamber is driven by a Secretariat through
|+
The Chamber is driven by a Secretariat through , which provide the platform for members to contribute ideas on how the Chamber conducts its business. Currently the active of the Chamber and their Chairpersons are:
|−
*
|+
*:
|−
*
|+
*:
|−
*
|+
*:
|−
*
|+
*:
|−
*
|+
*:
|−
|−
==Vision==
==Vision==
Latest revision as of 18:22, 22 June 2020
ZNCC
|Motto
|"The voice of business"
|Formation
|January 1, 1894
|Headquarters
|Harare
President
|Tamuka Macheka
Deputy President
|Tinashe Manzungu
|Website
|https://zncc.co.zw/
Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce is an apolitical, non-profit, membership-based business association which has a mandate to equip business with development opportunities. ZNCC was established in 1894.
ZNCC Mandate
The Chamber is established for the purpose of in developing, promoting, and lobbying for its members and the local business community through :-
- Advancing economic progress through the creation of good climate for business.
- Developing and enhancing business entrepreneurship.
- Identifying, promoting and servicing the interests and needs of the membership
- Representing authoritatively and independently the views of business to local and national authorities.
- Disseminating relevant information to members on local and international markets.
- Collaborating with other national organisational with similar objectives such as trade organisations, sister Chambers, and other BMOs.
Important People
- President: Tamuka Macheka
- Deputy President: Tinashe Manzungu
Secretariat
The Chamber is driven by a Secretariat through branches, which provide the platform for members to contribute ideas on how the Chamber conducts its business. Currently the active branches of the Chamber and their Chairpersons are:
- Chief Executive Officer: Christopher Takunda Mugaga
- Harare Branch Manager: Linda M Chapoto
- Mutare Branch Manager: Perpetua Guwira
- Gweru Branch Manager: Sikhanyisiwe Sibanda
- Bulawayo Branch Manager: Mduduzi Ncube
Vision
To be an upbeat Business Member Organisation that lobbies and drives the growth of the Zimbabwean economy.
Mission
The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce aims to be a leader in business development in the national economy and a channel of communication between business and the various authorities in Zimbabwe.
Values
In executing its mandate, the Chamber is guided by:
- Integrity
- Professionalism
- Honesty
- Accountability
- Fairness
- Compliance with the Law
- The Mandate
The Chamber is established for the purpose of in developing, promoting, and lobbying for its members and the local business community through :-
- Advancing economic progress through the creation of good climate for business.
- Developing and enhancing business entrepreneurship.
- Identifying, promoting and servicing the interests and needs of the membership
- Representing authoritatively and independently the views of business to local and national authorities.
- Disseminating relevant information to members on local and international markets.
- Collaborating with other national organisational with similar objectives such as trade organisations, sister Chambers, and other BMOs.