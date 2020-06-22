Difference between revisions of "ZNCC"

Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce
ZNCC
ZNCC
Motto"The voice of business"
FormationJanuary 1, 1894; 126 years ago (1894-01-01)
HeadquartersHarare
President
Tamuka Macheka
Deputy President
Tinashe Manzungu
Websitehttps://zncc.co.zw/

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce is an apolitical, non-profit, membership-based business association which has a mandate to equip business with development opportunities. ZNCC was established in 1894.

ZNCC Mandate

The Chamber is established for the purpose of in developing, promoting, and lobbying for its members and the local business community through :-

  • Advancing economic progress through the creation of good climate for business.
  • Developing and enhancing business entrepreneurship.
  • Identifying, promoting and servicing the interests and needs of the membership
  • Representing authoritatively and independently the views of business to local and national authorities.
  • Disseminating relevant information to members on local and international markets.
  • Collaborating with other national organisational with similar objectives such as trade organisations, sister Chambers, and other BMOs.


Important People

  • President: Tamuka Macheka
  • Deputy President: Tinashe Manzungu

Secretariat

The Chamber is driven by a Secretariat through branches, which provide the platform for members to contribute ideas on how the Chamber conducts its business. Currently the active branches of the Chamber and their Chairpersons are:

  • Chief Executive Officer: Christopher Takunda Mugaga
  • Harare Branch Manager: Linda M Chapoto
  • Mutare Branch Manager: Perpetua Guwira
  • Gweru Branch Manager: Sikhanyisiwe Sibanda
  • Bulawayo Branch Manager: Mduduzi Ncube

Vision

To be an upbeat Business Member Organisation that lobbies and drives the growth of the Zimbabwean economy.

Mission

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce aims to be a leader in business development in the national economy and a channel of communication between business and the various authorities in Zimbabwe.

Values

In executing its mandate, the Chamber is guided by:

  • Integrity
  • Professionalism
  • Honesty
  • Accountability
  • Fairness
  • Compliance with the Law
  • The Mandate

References

