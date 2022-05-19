Difference between revisions of "ZTN Prime"
Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) Prime is a Zimpapers owned television channel launched on 19 May 2022. ZTN Prime broadcasts on DSTV Channel 294 from 24 May 2022.
*General Manager: [[Nomsa Nkala]]
*General Manager: [[Nomsa Nkala]]<ref name="TC">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ztn-prime-gets-slot-on-dstv/ ZTN Prime gets slot on DStv], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 17, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 11:38, 19 May 2022
Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) Prime is a Zimpapers owned television channel launched on 19 May 2022. ZTN Prime broadcasts on DSTV Channel 294 from 24 May 2022.[1]
Team
- General Manager: Nomsa Nkala[2]
Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Deal
On 12 May 2021, ZTN signed a deal with the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. Under the arrangement, ZTN was expected to broadcast PSL matches, by live streaming them on their online television platforms, in a pay-per-view model. [3]
References
- ↑ IT’S TIME FOR ZTN PRIME, H-Metro, Published: May 19, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022
- ↑ ZTN Prime gets slot on DStv, The Chronicle, Published: May 17, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022
- ↑ PSL, ZTN in game changing deal, The Herald, Published: May 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 19, 2022