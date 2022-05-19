|description= Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) Prime is a Zimpapers owned television channel launched on 19 May 2022. ZTN Prime broadcasts on DSTV Channel 294 from 24 May 2022.

On 12 May 2021, ZTN signed a deal with the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. Under the arrangement, ZTN was expected to broadcast PSL matches, by live streaming them on their online television platforms, in a pay-per-view model. <ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/psl-ztn-in-game-changing-deal/ PSL, ZTN in game changing deal], ''The Herald'', Published: May 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>

*General Manager: [[Nomsa Nkala]]<ref name="TC">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ztn-prime-gets-slot-on-dstv/ ZTN Prime gets slot on DStv], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 17, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>

Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) Prime is a Zimpapers owned television channel launched on 19 May 2022. ZTN Prime broadcasts on DSTV Channel 294 from 24 May 2022.[1]

Team

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Deal

