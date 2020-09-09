Difference between revisions of "Zachariah Nkomo"

Zachariah Nkomo is a leading Zimbabwean human rights lawyer. He was abducted on 5 December 2008 whilst working for Jestina Mukoko's release.

Background

Zachariah Nkomo, the brother of Harrison Nkomo, a leading human rights lawyer who was working for Jestina Mukoko's release, abducted at around midnight on 5 December 2008 by four unidentified men in civilian clothes from his home in Rujeko, Masvingo. The men responsible for the abduction were traveling in two green-and-silver Toyota Virgo twin cabs.[1]





References