Difference between revisions of "Zaka"

'''Zaka''' is very low-lying, so the name ''kwa-ka-zaka'', meaning "to where it is going down", applies. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
 
Zaka


Zaka lies in Masvingo Province, and is also a District. It is 86km SE of Masvingo. It is an administrative center for the area, and had a central grain collection depot. The name is said to derive from kwo-ka-zaka meaning 'to where it is going down' hence, low country.


Location

Zaka is on the Chiredzi River. Lat/Long: 20°21′S, 31°27′E

History

Established in 1923. The Zaka Local Government is Zaka RDC.

Zaka is very low-lying, so the name kwa-ka-zaka, meaning "to where it is going down", applies. [1]

See Rudhanda Secondary School.
See St Antony’s High School.

Other information

Zaka Bus Accident (16 Dec 2013)
16 February 2021 - ZRP shoots person (Marxwell Matembudze) resisting arrest. [1]

Further Reading

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
  2. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
  3. [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
  4. [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
