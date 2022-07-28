Difference between revisions of "Zaka"

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zaka East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Zaka''' is very low-lying, so the name ''kwa-ka-zaka'', meaning "to where it is going down", applies. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>

Before the colonial era, Mtsatsuri and his younger brother [[Gutu]] quarreled. Mtsatsuri left the area (now [[Gutu]] district), and settled in what became the Ndanga area. When Gutu tried to follow and settle, Mtsatsuri changed his name to ''Ndatanga'' - I was the first here, and it the name shortened to Ndanaga. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>

Zaka lies in Masvingo Province, and is also a District. It is 86km SE of Masvingo. It is an administrative center for the area, and had a central grain collection depot. The name is said to derive from kwo-ka-zaka meaning 'to where it is going down' hence, low country.





Location

Zaka is on the Chiredzi River. Lat/Long: 20°21′S, 31°27′E

History

Established in 1923.

Administration / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka East returned to Parliament:

Simbi Mubako of Zanu PF with 7 118 votes,

Wurayayi Chisamba of Zanu PF with 4 812 votes,

Isaac Gwenure of ZUM with 530 votes.

Turnout - 13 371 voters

Zaka West returned:

Jefta Chindanya of Zanu PF with 19 803 votes,

Gladman Machakata of ZUM with 1 205 votes.

Turnout - 22 536 voters or 47.25 %

The Zaka Local Government is Zaka RDC.

See Rudhanda Secondary School.

See St Antony’s High School.



Other information

Zaka Bus Accident (16 Dec 2013)

16 February 2021 - ZRP shoots person (Marxwell Matembudze) resisting arrest. [1]

Further Reading

