Difference between revisions of "Zaka"

* [[Godwin Masiya]] of MDC–N with 484 votes or 4.51 percent.

* [[Festus Dumbu]] of MDC–T with 2 896 votes or 27.01 percent,

* [[Vincent Mawere]] of Zanu PF with 7 340 votes or 68.47 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zaka West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Bettas Makwara]] of MDC–N with 965 votes or 6.69 percent.

* [[Simon Mupindu]] of MDC–T with 3 729 votes or 25.85 percent,

* [[Robson Mavenyengwa]] of Zanu PF with 9 733 votes or 67.46 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zaka North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Lovemore Mutero]] of MDC–N with 441 votes or 11.23 percent.

* [[James Gumbi]] of MDC–T with 466 votes or 11.86 percent,

* [[Samson Mukanduri]] of Zanu PF with 3 021 votes or 76.91 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zaka East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

* [[Tanaka Chindanya]] of MDC–N with 725 votes or 4.68 percent,

* [[James Mushonga]] of MDC–T with 4 158 votes or 26.85 percent,

* [[Paradzai Chakona]] of Zanu PF with 10 604 votes or 68.47 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zaka Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zaka East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zaka East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Zaka''' is very low-lying, so the name ''kwa-ka-zaka'', meaning "to where it is going down", applies. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>

'''Zaka''' is very low-lying, so the name ''kwa-ka-zaka'', meaning "to where it is going down", applies. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>





Zaka lies in Masvingo Province, and is also a District. It is 86km SE of Masvingo. It is an administrative center for the area, and had a central grain collection depot. The name is said to derive from kwo-ka-zaka meaning 'to where it is going down' hence, low country.





Location

Zaka is on the Chiredzi River. Lat/Long: 20°21′S, 31°27′E

History

Before the colonial era, Mtsatsuri and his younger brother Gutu quarreled. Mtsatsuri left the area (now Gutu district), and settled in what became the Ndanga area. When Gutu tried to follow and settle, Mtsatsuri changed his name to Ndatanga - I was the first here, and it the name shortened to Ndanaga. [1]

Established in 1923.

Zaka is very low-lying, so the name kwa-ka-zaka, meaning "to where it is going down", applies. [1]

Government

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka East returned to Parliament:

Simbi Mubako of Zanu PF with 7 118 votes,

Wurayayi Chisamba of Zanu PF with 4 812 votes,

Isaac Gwenure of ZUM with 530 votes.

Turnout - 13 371 voters

Zaka West returned:

Jefta Chindanya of Zanu PF with 19 803 votes,

Gladman Machakata of ZUM with 1 205 votes.

Turnout - 22 536 voters or 47.25 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka East returned to Parliament:

Tinos Rusere of Zanu PF with 12 730 votes,

Ratidzo Richard Mugwagwa of MDC with 6 778 votes,

Zaka West returned:

Jefta Johnson Chindanya of Zanu PF with 10 928 votes,

Charles Musimiki of MDC with 7 444 votes,

Mapetere Vincent Dziva Mawere, Independent, with 3 890 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka Central returned to Parliament:

Paradzai Chakona of Zanu PF with 10 604 votes or 68.47 percent,

James Mushonga of MDC–T with 4 158 votes or 26.85 percent,

Tanaka Chindanya of MDC–N with 725 votes or 4.68 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 15 487 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka East returned to Parliament:

Samson Mukanduri of Zanu PF with 3 021 votes or 76.91 percent,

James Gumbi of MDC–T with 466 votes or 11.86 percent,

Lovemore Mutero of MDC–N with 441 votes or 11.23 percent.

Total 3 928 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka North returned to Parliament:

Robson Mavenyengwa of Zanu PF with 9 733 votes or 67.46 percent,

Simon Mupindu of MDC–T with 3 729 votes or 25.85 percent,

Bettas Makwara of MDC–N with 965 votes or 6.69 percent.

Total 14 427 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka West returned to Parliament:

Vincent Mawere of Zanu PF with 7 340 votes or 68.47 percent,

Festus Dumbu of MDC–T with 2 896 votes or 27.01 percent,

Godwin Masiya of MDC–N with 484 votes or 4.51 percent.

Total 10 720 votes

The Zaka Local Government is Zaka RDC.

Infrastructure

See Rudhanda Secondary School.

See St Antony’s High School.



Other information

Zaka Bus Accident (16 Dec 2013)

16 February 2021 - ZRP shoots person (Marxwell Matembudze) resisting arrest. [1]

Further Reading

[2]

[3]

[4]