Difference between revisions of "Zaka"

Latest revision as of 18:05, 16 February 2021
Zaka
Zaka lies in Masvingo Province, and is also a District. It is 86km SE of Masvingo. It is an administrative center for the area, and had a central grain collection depot. The name is said to derive from kwo-ka-zaka meaning 'to where it is going down' hence, low country.
Location
Zaka is on the Chiredzi River. Lat/Long: 20°21′S, 31°27′E
History
Established in 1923. The Zaka Local Government is Zaka RDC.
Other information
Zaka Bus Accident (16 Dec 2013)
16 February 2021 - ZRP shoots person (Marxwell Matembudze) resisting arrest. [1]
Further Reading
