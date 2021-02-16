Difference between revisions of "Zaka"





Zaka lies in Masvingo Province, and is also a District. It is 86km SE of Masvingo. It is an administrative center for the area, and had a central grain collection depot. The name is said to derive from kwo-ka-zaka meaning 'to where it is going down' hence, low country.





Location

Zaka is on the Chiredzi River. Lat/Long: 20°21′S, 31°27′E

History

Established in 1923. The Zaka Local Government is Zaka RDC.

Other information

Zaka Bus Accident (16 Dec 2013)

16 February 2021 - ZRP shoots person (Marxwell Matembudze) resisting arrest. [1]

Further Reading

