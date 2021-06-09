Difference between revisions of "Zaka High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Zaka High School''' is in Zaka, Masvingo Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Number...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 12:17, 9 June 2021
Zaka High School is in Zaka, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chivanganye Village, Chief Ndanga, Jerera, Private Bag 19 / P.O. Box 230, Zaka.
Telephone: 034 2428.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/zakahighschool/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.