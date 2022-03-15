Difference between revisions of "Zalerah Makari"
Latest revision as of 14:45, 15 March 2022
|Zalerah Makari
|Born
|Zalerah Hazvinei Tendayi
November 1, 1977
|Known for
|Being a Zanu-PF politician
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
|Relatives
|Robert Mugabe
|Website
|mobile
Zalerah Hazvinei Makari (nee Tendayi) is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. In 2018, Makari participated in the election as an independent candidate. In 2022, she was a Zanu PF candidate for Epworth Constituency in the 26 March by-elections.
Background
In an interview, Makari said she was born to Zanu PF parents.[1] She is the niece of the late Robert Mugabe.[2]
Age
Zalerah Hazvinei Makari was born on November 1, 1977.[1]
Children
Zalerah Makari and her former husband have a child together.[3]
Divorce
In January 2020, she approached the High Court seeking to divorce her husband, Samson Tichatonga Makari, claiming that their marriage had irretrievably broken down.
According to the summons that was before the court, the two wedded on August 21, 2010, at Harare Catholic Cathedral, but had been emotionally separated for the past two years. She said her husband had already performed the traditional rite of divorce and she was no longer staying with him since he moved out in March 2019.
The two parties also signed an execution of Deed of Settlement for divorce by consent. Zalerah Makari asked to be granted custody of the child and to continue to stay with the child at her matrimonial residence.[3]
Education
Makari did her first degree at the University of Cape Town.[1]
Career
Apart from politics, Makari is a farmer and also has a consulting business. She is also into buying and selling.[1]
Politics
While in the United States, Makari represented the Zanu-PF in different positions in the North American division of the party. She returned to Zimbabwe in 2011 and worked for NetOne. Zelarah Makari won the primary elections to represent Zanu-PF in the 2015 by-elections and then went on to serve Epworth up to 2018.
In 2018, she participated in the elections as an independent candidate after her CV was removed and she was not able to contest the Zanu-PF primary election for Epworth Constituency.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Anesu Masamvu, I will transform Epworth — Zalerah Makari, Business Times, Published: February 10, 2022, Retrieved: March 15, 2022
- ↑ Charles Laiton, Mugabe’s niece files for divorce, NewsDay, Published: January 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2022
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Yeukai Karengezeka, Former legislator wants divorce, The Herald, Published: January 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2022